The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap following a multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon, according to DriveBC.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake, according to the agency, which is about halfway between Malakwa and Revelstoke.

DriveBC said emergency crews are on scene. There is no detour available.

There is no word yet on when the highway might reopen. The next update from DriveBC is expected at 4 p.m.