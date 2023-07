Photo: RCMP

Police say a man missing from the Beaverdell and Midway area has been found dead.

RCMP appealed to the public for help finding 65-year-old Cary McLeod on Monday.

On Wednesday, they announced that he has been found deceased.

“The cause of his death is not considered suspicious. We offer our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” the police statement said.

No other details were provided.