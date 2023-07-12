Direct indictment for trio charged in murder outside UBC golf course

Photo: Alanna Kelly/Glacier Media. Vishal Walia, 38, was gunned down at his car in the University Golf Club parking lot on Oct. 17.

The three men charged after a first-degree murder in the University Golf Club parking lot last fall will go directly to trial.

During a brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes agreed to a Crown application to proceed by direct indictment against Balraj Singh Basra, Iqbal Singh Kang and Deandre Daion Sylvan Baptiste. They will not have a preliminary hearing.

Vishal Walia, 38, was gunned down at his car in the golf course parking lot before 10 a.m. on Oct. 17. He died on the scene.

A getaway car was found in flames in a lane around Crown Street and West 22nd. The fire burned electrical wires and caused a local power outage.

The three men were eventually arrested on Highway 91 in Richmond and remain in custody.

At the time of the incident, Baptiste was 18, Kang 21 and Basra 22.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on July 20.