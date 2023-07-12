Cariboo Regional District issues multiple wildfire evacuation orders and alerts

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Cariboo Regional District issued multiple evacuation orders and alerts for wildfires burning in the region.

The district ordered an evacuation overnight for the rural Dean River Road area affecting three parcels over an area of 969 hectares.

RCMP and other authorities were expediting the evacuation.

Residents should leave via Dean River Road south to Highway 20 and Williams Lake.

An evacuation order was also issued for the Pelican Lake area, including the community of Titetown, north of Nazko.

Residents there should head towards Quesnel.

The area near the junction of Batnuni Road and Nazko Road remains on alert.

Meanwhile, a second evacuation order has been issued for the Townsend Creek area.

As well, an evacuation alert has been issued for 124 parcels in the Baker Creek area.

The alert covers 18,074 hectares, including the community of Baker Creek near Puntataenkut Lake.

Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

An alert was also issued for the Eliguk Lake area.

The alert area includes lands to the south of Eliguk Lake, east of Gatcho Lake and north of the communities of Ulkatcho and Anahim Lake.

An interactive map of the orders and alerts can be found here.

Photo: CRD

Photo: CRD

Photo: CRD