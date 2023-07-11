WorkSafeBC warning of risks of heat stress for workers

Photo: Madison Reeve

Hot, dry weather in the Okanagan is causing more than a sunburn.

WorkSafeBC is warning outdoor workers of the risk of heat stress as temperatures hover in the 30s.



Landscapers, construction and forestry workers are particularly at risk.

Suzana Prpic, senior manager of prevention field services at WorkSafeBC, says it's extremely important for both the employees and employers to have a plan before the day starts.

“We are hoping that the serious heat wave in 2021 has raised awareness about the dangers of working in high temperatures. Whether you are working outdoors on a farm or construction site, or indoors in a restaurant kitchen, or in a factory—heat stress can cause serious injuries and even death.”

"Employers must ensure they take preventative steps to reduce or eliminate the risks," she added.

According to Prpic, the more active you are, the more heat you will produce.

It's important for an outdoor worker to stay hydrated.

Excess clothing or inappropriate personal protective equipment can trap heat and prevent cooling.

According to Interior Health, episodes like this 2021 heat dome in the Okanagan are projected to become hotter, longer, and more frequent as B.C.’s climate changes.

The BC Coroners Service directly attributed 619 deaths to the 2021 extreme heat events.

The City of Kelowna and interior Health will be hosting a media event on Thursday at the Kelowna Library regarding a heat response.

Lance Kayfish, risk manager for the City of Kelowna, will be providing an overview of the city’s heat response plan, alongside Interior Health’s deputy chief medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema.

Castanet will cover the media event.