Woman dies after falling off Black Tusk

Photo: . Nicole Killian, 28, of Richmond, VT.

A Vermont woman is dead after reportedly falling from the popular Black Tusk mountain in Garibaldi Provincial Park on Monday, July 10.



According to police, 28-year-old Nicole Killian was hiking in the late morning when she fell off the so-called “Chimney” portion of Black Tusk, a nearly vertical section near the mountain’s peak.

"Garibaldi Provincial Park and the Black Tusk is a highly popular area in the Sea to Sky and although readily travelled, this remains a technical and advanced-level hike,” said Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks in a release. "The Black Tusk Chimney and scree portion can be extremely dangerous to even the most skilled adventurer; be sure [to] trip-plan and assess your abilities prior to attempting this area. The Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP and Whistler Search and Rescue send their thoughts to the Killian family.”

Along with RCMP, members of Whistler Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance paramedics—including an air ambulance—attended the scene to provide medical aid. Killian succumbed to her injuries a short time later, police said.

A member of the Richmond rescue team in her native Vermont, Killian was a nurse practitioner who would “want everyone to be safe in their travels and in the backcountry wherever they may be,” Mounties said in the release.

“Nicole was a rescuer of dogs and people alike. She loved her friends and family deeply,” read a statement from the Killian family provided to police. “She had just earned her doctorate as a Nurse Practitioner from NYU after working tirelessly in the ER and Rescue. She was impeccably herself and is irreplaceable.”

RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and BC Parks will work on a joint investigation into the fatal incident, police said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Whistler RCMP detachment at 604-932-3044.