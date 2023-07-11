Two hurt in crash involving semi that closed Coquihalla for hours

Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada A multi-vehicle crash near Great Bear Snowshed blocked traffic on the Coquihalla Highway for several hours Monday.

It looked horrible, but no one was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi on the Coquihalla Highway yesterday.

The BC Highway Patrol says initial investigations have determined that due to heavy traffic and construction the area, a southbound commercial tractor-trailer collided with three passenger vehicles south of Great Bear Snowshed at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.

One of the occupants of the passenger vehicles was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. Another person sustained minor injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.

Collision analysts along with personnel from Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement were called to the scene to help investigate the pileup. The BC Highway Patrol Criminal Collision Investigation Team is in charge of the investigation. Potential charges under the Criminal Code and/or BC Motor Vehicle Act have not been ruled out.

Long traffic backups snaked for several kilometres in the wake of the crash. DriveBC reported that the highway was fully reopened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.