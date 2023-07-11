Not guilty plea in fatal Vancouver Chinatown stabbing

Photo: @chinatownfdn/Facebook

A Surrey man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Vancouver's Chinatown.

The Vancouver Police Department said Nikolai Sugak, 32, was found gravely injured near West Pender and Carrall streets shortly after midnight on Feb. 6.

Despite receiving emergency medical attention, Sugak died shortly after he was found.

Police believe Sugak was stabbed by a stranger in nearby Shanghai Alley before collapsing into the street. The death led to a five-week investigation.

The BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against Jaal Routh Kueth, 30.

He appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge David St. Pierre for arraignment July 10.

The court record of proceedings indicates a pre-trial conference has been set for Sept. 8.

A guilty plea would not necessitate a pre-trial conference.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said investigators found no evidence the two knew each other, which made the crime more troubling for area residents.

"We believe they were strangers,” she said.

Documents do not indicate whether Kueth has elected trial by judge alone or trial by judge and jury, something that would move the case to B.C. Supreme Court.