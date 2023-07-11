More evacuation orders and alerts as number of wildfires in B.C. keeps climbing

Photo: The Canadian Press Donnie Creek wildfire north of Fort St. John.

Evacuation orders and alerts have expanded near several wildfires in British Columbia as communities try to keep residents safe and the BC Wildfire Service battles an increasing number of fires.

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako ordered more properties evacuated late Monday near two out-of-control fires in the Burns Lake area of central B.C., including a 3.5-square kilometre blaze just east of the village, not far from to Highway 16.

The district says the evacuation is mainly to protect infrastructure and to close surrounding recreational trails, while the other evacuation, along the north shore of Francois Lake, south of Burns Lake, now affects about 60 properties threatened by the 20-square-kilometre Parrot Lookout wildfire.

B.C.'s emergency information website says about 150 people are out of their homes and hundreds more are on evacuation alert while the wildfire service handles nearly 330 active wildfires across the province, 47 of them sparked within the last 24 hours.

In Yukon, crews report the wildfire just west of Whitehorse has grown significantly to nearly eight-square-kilometres but is not any closer to homes along the south side of the Alaska Highway, although its southern flank is moving toward the Ibex Valley, where an evacuation alert remains in effect.

Heat warnings are still posted for Yukon as temperatures nudge 30 C in some places, but Environment Canada says showers and a cooling trend are on the way, while thunderstorms are forecast for much of the B.C., Interior and large sections of B.C. and Yukon also endure hazy, smoke-filled skies at least for the next several days.