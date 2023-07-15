SPCA overrun with rabbits, slashes adoption fees in half

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is experiencing an increase in their rabbit population that includes a recent large intake of several pregnant rabbits, and the number keeps going up.

According to the BC SPCA, there are currently 250 rabbits in animal care centres or with BC SPCA fosters.

In order to help find these furry friends find a place to call home, the BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off all rabbit adoption fees between until July 23.

“The recent large intake of rabbits has definitely made the need to find forever homes more urgent, but we have been seeing an increase in rabbits in our care for months now.” said Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA’s senior director for Community Animal Centres.

McBride says some rabbits come into the BC SPCA's care because some guardians adopt two rabbits thinking they were the same sex, but suddenly they have babies.

“All of the rabbits adopted through the BC SPCA are spayed or neutered before they go to their forever homes. It is included in the fee.”

Some rabbits are surrendered because their guardians are moving and their new home doesn’t accept pets.

“When they feel safe they show affection in a number of ways. They nudge you with their nose or circle your feet and when they are happy and content they flop. Look at their body language if you want to know how they are feeling. They will tell you if they are upset, alert, or relaxed," said McBride.

You can head over to spca.bc.ca/adopt to see some of their fluffy tailed rabbits.