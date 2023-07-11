Green Leader Elizabeth May home after hospitalization due to overwork

Photo: The Canadian Press

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May's husband says she is home after spending a few days in hospital for overwork, fatigue and stress.

John Kidder says in a statement posted to May's website that she was discharged Saturday morning from Saanich Penisula Hosptial to continue resting and restoring her energy.

May, who is 69 years old, has been a member of Parliament since 2011.

Kidder's statement noted the long hours that parliamentarians are often required to sit.

It said the constant travel and urgent constituency tasks, combined with working days that can be 19 hours long, would be the subject of union grievances in other workplaces.

Colleagues have voted to bestow May with "hardest-working MP" awards in the past.

"Elizabeth was undone last week from sheer overwork, fatigue and stress," the post said.

"In any other profession we acknowledge that people cannot do their best work when they’re over-tired."

May led her party from 2006 to 2019 and returned to the helm in 2022.