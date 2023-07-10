Midway RCMP searching for missing man

Photo: RCMP

The Midway RCMP is turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man.

Cary McLeod, 65, was reported missing Sunday and was last seen on Saturday driving a black Chevrolet Silverado Duramax with BC license plate NR2091.

He is five-foot-nine, 209 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The Silverado has this distinctive sticker logo:

Photo: RCMP

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cary McLeod is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).