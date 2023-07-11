Multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway cleared overnight

UPDATE: 5:40 a.m.
DriveBC reports the multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway was cleared as of just after 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.
Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway just east of the snowshed remain closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.
A witness at the scene says the crash involved a semi and at least two other vehicles.
The latest update from DriveBC estimates the road won't reopen until at least 2 a.m.
UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.
DriveBC reports the northbound lanes of the Coquihalla are now opened.
Southbound remains closed.
UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.
DriveBC now says the highway is closed in both directions, rather than just southbound.
ORIGINAL: 4 p.m.
A crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway’s southbound lanes.
Details are limited, but DriveBC reports there is a “multi-vehicle incident” between the Portia exit and the Zopkios Brake Check, south of the snowshed
DriveBC says its next update is due at 5 p.m.
Webcams at the Zopkios Brake Check show the highway is a parking lot.