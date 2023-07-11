Multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway cleared overnight

Photo: DriveBC Zopkios Southbound - S Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking southwest

UPDATE: 5:40 a.m.

DriveBC reports the multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway was cleared as of just after 2:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway just east of the snowshed remain closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

A witness at the scene says the crash involved a semi and at least two other vehicles.

The latest update from DriveBC estimates the road won't reopen until at least 2 a.m.

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

DriveBC reports the northbound lanes of the Coquihalla are now opened.

Southbound remains closed.

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

DriveBC now says the highway is closed in both directions, rather than just southbound.

ORIGINAL: 4 p.m.

A crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway’s southbound lanes.

Details are limited, but DriveBC reports there is a “multi-vehicle incident” between the Portia exit and the Zopkios Brake Check, south of the snowshed

DriveBC says its next update is due at 5 p.m.

Webcams at the Zopkios Brake Check show the highway is a parking lot.