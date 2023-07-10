Crash closes Coquihalla Highway near snowshed

Photo: DriveBC Zopkios Southbound - S Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking southwest

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

DriveBC now says the highway is closed in both directions, rather than just southbound.

ORIGINAL 4 p.m.

A crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway’s southbound lanes.

Details are limited, but DriveBC reports there is a “multi-vehicle incident” between the Portia exit and the Zopkios Brake Check, south of the snowshed

DriveBC says its next update is due at 5 p.m.

Webcams at the Zopkios Brake Check show the highway is a parking lot.