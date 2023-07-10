Shaw investigating widespread outage affecting customers in the BC Interior

Photo: The Canadian Press

It’s a tough Monday morning for people who rely on Shaw for their internet, phone and cable service.

The company says customers in the BC Interior are experiencing service interruptions.

“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” said a brief statement on the Shaw website.

The outage is affecting some internet, business internet, phone, business phone, digital TV, VOD, Gateway, BlueCurve TV, and wifi access points. The company has not said when service will be restored.

Castanet has had several calls and emails from people in Kelowna and West Kelowna who say their internet and cable is down.

To determine if an outage is affecting your services, check your account on the My Shaw website or the My Shaw App and look for an alert banner.