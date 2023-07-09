Evacuation orders issued for two regions in B.C's Prince George Fire Centre

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Tsah Creek wildfire was burning approximately 24 kilometres south of Fort St. John.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued two evacuation orders due to the risks from the Tsah Creek and Finger Lake wildfires.

The district says the danger posed by the Tsah Creek wildfire has prompted the evacuation order for all properties on either side of Highway 27 in the vicinity of Echo Lake and Bearcub FSR. Late Saturday night, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure closed a 12 kilometre stretch of the Highway 27 corridor between Blue Mountain Road and Kenner Road as a precautionary measure after the wildfire breached control lines.

The district, along with the Saik'uz First Nation has also ordered the evacuation for all properties to the south of the Bobtail Connector and Kluskus Forest Service Roads, in the vicinity of Finger Lake, including those accessed off Lavoie Gold Road, Long Lake Road and 6100 Road, as the Finger Lake wildfire continues to burn out-of-control.

Residents of both areas are being instructed to leave immediately.

On Saturday, Recreation Sites and Trails BC and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued an evacuation order for Kager Lake campsite and Trails and Boer Mountain trail system due to the danger posed by the Tintagel wildfire.

That fire is also burning out-of-control, covering 2.5 square kilometres and continuing to spread.

Emergency alerts have been issued by the Cariboo Regional District due to wildfire risks in the Townsend Creek and Branch Road area.

The first alert was issued Saturday evening for eight parcels covering about 25 square kilometres due to the Townsend Creek wildfire.

The blaze was discovered that afternoon, and is believed to have been sparked by lightning. It is listed as burning out-of-control, and currently covers 1.1 square kilometres about 2.5 kilometres east of Margaret Lake.

The district also issued an evacuation alert for 27 parcels in the Branch Road Area, covering more than 193 square kilometres.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Branch Road wildfire discovered Friday night is burning out-of-control, and covers nearly a kilometre. The service says a helicopter, three pieces of heavy equipment including a bulldozer, excavator and water tender and other resources are responding.

There are also evacuation orders in effect for properties near a series of wildfires burning near Smithers. That includes the Powers Creek wildfire, which is close to the small community of Telkwa and was visible from the Highway 16 corridor.