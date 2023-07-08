BC SPCA announces winners of 2023 Wildlife-in-Focus Photography Contest

Raccoons, snow geese and owls caught the eyes of the judges of the BC SPCA’s 15th annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest.

The contest raised $10,981 for wildlife in need at the BC SPCA's Wild ARC.

The organization said the amateur wildlife photographers made it tough for the judges to pick the top three winners in each of the two categories this year.

In addition to the top picks, the SPCA said there were also spectacular photos that received honourable mentions, plus the People’s Choice Award.

Participants competed in two categories: ‘Backyard Habitats’ highlighting the special relationship with wild animals in our backyards and ‘Wild Settings’ featuring photos of animals in their natural habitats.

“With more than 500 photos submitted, choosing the top picks was a challenge for the contest judges,” says Andrea Wallace, BC SPCA’s manager, wild animal welfare. “We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos of B.C.’s diverse wildlife and helping to raise $10,981 to help BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre care for injured and orphaned wild animals.”

The winners are:

Backyard Habitats

1st – Andrew Harnden (North Vancouver) – Raccoon

2nd – Kailey Jorgensen (Burnaby) – Red squirrel

3rd – Greg Peterson (Burnaby) – Robin

Wild Settings

1st – June Szasz (Vancouver) – Snow geese

2nd – Mark Coupe (Kamloops) – Short-eared owl

3rd – Sebastien Nadeau (Squamish) – Grizzly bear

People’s Choice Award

Anabelle Wee (Richmond) – Short-eared owl

The 13 photos that received the most votes will be featured in a limited-edition Wildlife-in-Focus desktop calendar, the perfect gift for a wild animal lover. See them all online here.

The calendar will be available later this year at the BC SPCA’s online store.