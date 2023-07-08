Popular Vancouver brewery closes temporarily as workers go on strike

Photo: Granville Island Brewing/Facebook. Workers at Granville Island Brewing have gone on strike on July 8, 2023, after negotiations reportedly reached an impasse on the issue of wages.

A popular Vancouver brewery has closed indefinitely as workers go on strike.

A group of unionized workers at Granville Island Brewing voted to strike after negotiations reportedly reached an impasse in June on the issue of wages. The strike started Saturday, July 8.

"Workers at Granville Island Brewing need raises that reflect the rising cost of living," says the union. "The brewery doesn’t seem to agree, as what they’ve offered in negotiations, does not keep up with inflation."

Granville Island Brewing is owned by a branch of the fifth largest beer company in the world, Molson-Coors which reported $10.7 billion in net sales revenue last year and according to the release, some of the brewery workers' wages start at $16.75 per hour, with most making $20.97 an hour.

Now, as union workers strike, the brewery has temporarily closed its taproom, kitchen, and retail store to "minimize disruptions to our team, our neighbours and visitors," the brewery says in an Instagram post.

Granville Island Brewing assures that despite the work stoppage, beers and other products will still be available.

"We're doing everything we can to get a deal done, including offering raises on top of current pay, which is already above Vancouver's living wage," the brewery adds. "We look forward to welcoming everyone into the taproom for some great beer soon!"

The union invites the public to join them through the summer for 'Solidarity Saturdays' from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. outside the brewery.

With files from Allie Turner.