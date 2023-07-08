218467
BC  

LooPS begins attempt to break Guinness World Record in Squamish

Band attemps work record

Andrew Hughes / Glacier Media - | Story: 435944

Band LooPS, consisting of Kevin Roy and Jon Fennell, is attempting to play in nine separate cities today to break the Guinness World Record for most concerts in a 12-hour period.

They started in Squamish at 10 a.m. at Coastal Ford on Saturday, July 8.

The current record is eight.

Follow along on the band's Facebook page.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News