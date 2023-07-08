Severe thunderstorm watch in place for much of B.C.'s Southern Interior

Photo: Castanet

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the Southern Interior region.

Environment Canada issued the weather alert at about 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Central Okanagan, Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon, South Thompson and Nicola.

A heat warning is also in place for the Thompson Okanagan as of Saturday morning.