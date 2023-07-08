Coquitlam RCMP looking for missing forensic psychiatric hospital patient

Photo: RCMP

A warrant of committal has been issued for a patient of Coquitlam's Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, whom RCMP say is unlawfully at large.

Gabriel Gibson was reported overdue on a day pass at 5:00 p.m. on July 7.

She is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian woman, 5'10" tall, 268 lbs with green eyes and dark brown, medium length hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless top, a black and white striped long skirt, white shoes, and carrying a large black handbag.

Coquitlam RCMP say Gibson may behave in a way that presents a risk to herself or the public, and should not be approached.

Anyone who may have seen Gibson or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.