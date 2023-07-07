Man charged in connection with fires set along Nanaimo Parkway

Photo: NANAIMO FIRE RESCUE VIA TWITTER One of the fires firefighters responded to Tuesday along the Nanaimo Parkway.

A 35-year-old Nanaimo man has been charged after a string of fires were set Tuesday along the city’s Parkway Trail, which runs parallel to the Nanaimo Parkway.

Kevin Macey-Gerard, who was arrested at the time of the fires, was formally charged Thursday with arson and mischief.

He also faces an unrelated charge of breaking-and-entering in connection with a June 15 incident.

Macey-Gerard is expected to remain in police custody pending his next court appearance on Tuesday.

Southbound lanes on the Nanaimo Parkway from Mostar Road to Third Street were closed Tuesday afternoon and traffic was rerouted to allow fire crews to lay water lines and douse the fires, which were first reported just before noon near the parkway’s intersection with Northfield Road.

Witnesses reported seeing a man setting fires along the walking trail.

Police said while crews were dealing with the fires, several officers went looking for the suspect. Just before 12:30 p.m., a man was located and taken into custody.