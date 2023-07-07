Three for three: Richmond hotel caught scabbing during strike three weeks in a row

Photo: Unite Here Local 40. Striking workers from the Sheraton in Richmond picketing outside the hotel.

Richmond’s Sheraton Vancouver Airport has gotten another cease and desist for using replacement workers during a strike.



The hotel recently got slapped with its third order from the B.C. Labour Relations Board, this time for using replacement workers for concierge work shared between striking employees and management.



This is the Richmond city centre hotel’s third labour law violation since the strike, led by UNITE HERE Local 40 members, started three weeks ago.



The Sheraton was previously ordered to stop using six unlawful replacement workers to do the work of a front desk duty manager, as well as to stop contracting shuttle bus companies and paying taxi drivers for work that was supposed to be performed by striking employees.



Employees have been picketing outside the Sheraton every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. since June 14 to demand better pay and working conditions.



“It makes me angry that our managers seem to have no issue breaking laws during our strike and continue to use replacement workers,” said Felisha Perry, banquet server, in a media release.



“(They) refuse to treat us with respect and acknowledge they need their staff to keep the Sheraton Vancouver Airport running as guests expect. My coworkers and I want to get back to work – but we’re not working for less than living wages.”



Meanwhile, the BC Federation of Labour is boycotting the Sheraton along with its sister hotels Hilton Vancouver Airport and Vancouver Airport Marriott.