Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Nicola, South Thompson, Okanagan

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Southern Interior region.

The weather alert was issued at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Nicola, the South Thompson and Okanagan Valley, including Merritt, Cache Creek, Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos.