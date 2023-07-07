214975
217363
BC  

Severe thunderstorm watch ended for Nicola, South Thompson, Okanagan

Severe storm watch ended

- | Story: 435800

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

According to Environment Canada, the severe thunderstorm watch has ended for Nicola, the South Thompson and Okanagan Valley.

ORIGINAL: 1:48 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Southern Interior region.

The weather alert was issued at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Nicola, the South Thompson and Okanagan Valley, including Merritt, Cache Creek, Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

217748