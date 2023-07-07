Inquest into 2015 RCMP shooting death of Kootenay man announced

Photo: Facebook. Waylon Jesse Edey in an undated photo on social media.

The BC Coroners Service has announced an inquest into the death of Waylon Jesse Edey, who died in the custody of a Mountie in Castlegar on Jan. 25, 2015.

Castlegar RCMP Const. Jason Tait was found not guilty of manslaughter following an eight-week trial, the CBC reported in November, 2020.

Tait had stopped Edey, a 39-year-old father who was suspected of impaired driving. After reportedly attempting to flee, Tait ended up shooting and killing Edey, who reportedly had a history of drunk driving and fleeing police.

An inquiry is mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer, according to the coroner.

“Kim Isbister, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law,” the coroner stated on Friday.

The inquiry is scheduled to begin on Aug. 28, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the Nelson Law Courts, at 320 Ward St. A live stream of the inquiry is available online. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing, including through social media, of inquest proceedings is prohibited.