Librarians seek help finding boys behind 'adorable' apology letter from 1975

Photo: Instagram/@nwplibrary

A student attending Lord Tweedsmuir elementary school wrote an apology letter to the librarians at the New Westminster Public Library in 1975 that has resurfaced after almost five decades and is now making rounds on the internet.

As part of the library's summer reading club’s theme, “journey through time,” the librarians at the New West Public Library dug into their archives and discovered an apology letter dated March 7, 1975.

The letter, written by a student who then went to Lord Tweedsmuir, read, “Dear librarian, I hope every one is fine now. I have your books. Marc w(a)s w(a)lking home and some kids (stole) his books.”

The letter, signed "Danny," was accompanied with a sketch of what was presumably the incident that prompted the apology to the library.

LIbrary staffers have taken to social media about the “adorable apology letter” and are now calling for help in finding Marc and Danny.

“Marc or Danny, if you recognize yourselves, we would love to meet you,” the post said.

The librarians are hoping the post will do enough rounds on the internet to lead them to Marc and Danny, so they could feature a current picture of the duo with the letter.