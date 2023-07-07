Coyotes attack dog in Whistler neighbourhood

Photo: Contributed

A Whistler dog is on the mend after surviving a coyote attack.

The BC Conservation Officer Service confirmed it received a report on June 23 of a small dog attacked by a pair of coyotes. The dog’s owner, who wished to stay anonymous, said in an email the miniature dachshund was “snatched” by the side of the house mere moments after the dog jumped out of the car.

“We were not just letting her wander around the property,” they added.

The owners said they had noticed coyotes hanging around their house for some time, including under their back patio and around the side of the property, seemingly unafraid of humans. They said they contacted the COS in March, but no action was taken.

But there’s not much conservation officers can do until coyotes become a threat to people, said officer Tim Schumacher.

“The COS is responsible for public safety, so if there is a coyote approaching people in an aggressive manner, that’s when we could get involved,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that people’s pets are taken by all sorts of predators in B.C., but at the end of the day, it’s part of nature.”

The best way to keep pets safe, Schumacher said, is to ensure they are on-leash at all times, and to properly secure attractants.

“We don’t want to feed pets outdoors or have general attractants around the home, because that attracts mice and rats,” he explained. “If our properties are clean, then we are less likely to have coyotes around. But we do live in a rural area and there is a reasonable expectation that we will come into contact with wildlife at some point. Coyotes in the community or on the outskirts of a community is a very common thing.”



Schumacher said “coyotes do have dens and they do have a territory they would frequent, and they are territorial animals and can be territorial with other dogs. In this case, a nine-pound dog, in the coyote’s view, that dog is prey.”

The dachshund reportedly spent three days at the vet recovering from its injuries, which included wounds to its neck, bruising to the lower abdomen, and a suspected punctured trachea. The owners said the vet bills have amounted to about $5,000 so far.