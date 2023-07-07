Woman mauled by bear recovering in hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.

A tree planter is recovering in Prince George hospital in stable condition after being attacked by a bear Thursday afternoon near Tumbler Ridge.

The attack occurred in mountainous, heavily-forested terrain near Thunder Mountain Road, about 40 kilometres southeast of Tumbler Ridge.

Dave Wilson, owner of Celtic Reforestation of Prince George, confirmed the attack victim is a woman in her 20s who works for his company.

“She’s in the hospital doing fine,” said Wilson. “I’m sure there’s a lot psychological trauma that will accompany that, but she’s in really good spirits at the moment.

“She just encountered a bear and by all accounts she did all the right things. The outcome could have been a lot worse if there hadn’t been systems and good support in place.

“All our crews are trained in how to responded to black bears and grizzly bears because the strategy is often different. She did all the right things, spoke to the bear calmly, backed away slowly, and did all the stuff you’re supposed to do. It just didn’t work out”

Wilson was not authorized to reveal whether it was a black bear of grizzly that attacked or the extent of the woman’s injuries.

The woman was near a co-worker with a truck who got to the scene quickly.

“She was making her way back to the road when her crew boss came upon her,” said Wilson. “She was medevaced back to Prince George.”

Wilson says the 40 employees he has planting in the area were obviously shaken up by the attack and they are working with a counsellor the company has on hand full-time at their work camp.

“The crews are all back at work today,” Wilson said. ”Of course, any time there’s a traumatic event like this, everybody just pulls together and planting camps are very humane. The crews want to be closer together and they’re doing pretty good.”

Wilson said it is the first bear attack in the 40-year history of the company, which annually hires about 300 workers, mostly for treeplanting and firefighting operations.

The woman was airlifted by charter helicopter for a one-hour flight to Prince George Airport, where she was transferred by ambulance to University Hospital of Northern B.C.

“BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 3:05 p.m. July 6 of a medical incident on Thunder Mountain Road and responded with one ambulance,” stated BCEHS, in an email to the Citizen.

“Paramedics cared for and helped transport one patient to hospital in stable condition.”

BC Conservation officer Trent Ernst spoke to the Celtic crew chief, who confirmed the woman was not seriously injured.

“All I know is the person is doing alright and is expected to make a full recovery,” said Ernst.

Four B.C. Conservation officers are in the area of the attack to determine their next steps in the investigation.

Ernst said this is the second incident in five years in the Tumbler Ridge area where there’s been contact between a bear and a human.

“In June 2019 there was a guy out solo hiking in Monkman (Provincial Park, 45 minutes north of Tumbler Ridge) and he got between a mama grizzly and her cubs,” Ernst said. “He got bounced but fortunately he played turtle and the bear shredded his backpack but he survived.

“This one, nobody knows what it is yet.”

The Canadian Press