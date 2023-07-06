Nine cities, nine concerts, 12 hours: this B.C. band's live show in Burnaby can help break a world record

Photo: Submitted. B.C. band Loops is attempting to break a world record for most concerts played in 12 hours with shows across Metro Vancouver

Can a band play nine concerts in nine different cities in just 12 hours without using a time machine?

Come Saturday, we will find out.

Jon Fennell and Kevin Roy of B.C. acoustic-pop duo band Loops will try to break the Guinness world record for most concerts played in different cities in a span of just 12 hours — all for a good cause.

At precisely 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, they will appear at Coastal Ford Burnaby for a live concert, about halfway through their marathon day of performing in search of the world record.

The goal is to break the current record of eight concerts in a 12-hour period — all while raising money and awareness for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, a news release notes.

The duo will tour Lower Mainland with a series of live concerts — kicking off at 10 a.m. in Squamish. Swiftly, they will make their way down to Vancouver, Abbotsford and reach Burnaby at around 2 p.m.

According to Guinness, the shows will be officially recognized only if they are held in different cities at least 50 kilometres away from each other, last for a minimum of 15 minutes and have at least 10 ticket holders in the audience.

The show in Burnaby will be taking place at the Ford dealership in Burnaby.

Tickets will be available at each location by donation to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, with all proceeds going to the charity.

For those wishing to be part of the world record, there will be 10 specially printed "official world record" tickets at each location including Burnaby. Those tickets will be dated and signed by both Fennell and Roy, according to the foundation's fundraising page.

“When we had the idea of trying to break this Guinness World Record, we wanted it to mean something," noted lead singer Roy in the release.

The inspiration for this world record came from Roy’s personal experience.

"My younger brother was hospitalized much of his life until he passed away at six years old and my nieces are both teenagers with cystic fibrosis. Through this lens, both myself and Jon have seen the incredible work done by the BC Children's Hospital and thought this was a great way for us to give back to them.”

Fennell said “being involved in setting a Guinness World Record is something that most people never experience.”

“We’re excited to invite people all across the Lower Mainland to come out and be part of this attempt by checking our itinerary — with so many stops, there’ll be a concert nearby on July 8.

The concert series will culminate at Poseidon Restaurant and Bar in Langley by 10 p.m., in time to break the current world record.

For more information, visit their website.