Man found dead after yacht sinks near Discovery Island

Photo: Department of Fisheries and Oceans CCGS Cape Calvert was one of the vessels that responded to the mayday call.

A man has been found dead after a 40-foot yacht sank south of Discovery Island last Friday, says the B.C. Coroners Service.

A B.C. Coroners Service spokesperson told CHEK News that it’s investigating the incident, which occurred about three nautical miles south of Discovery Island, east of Oak Bay.

Three individuals along with a dog in a dinghy were located by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from Port Angeles, two hours after the initial mayday call was recieved by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at around 6 p.m.

Multiple sea and air units responded to the mayday call, including two aircraft based out of 19 Wing Comox — a CC-138 Hercules and a CH-149 Cormorant. Marine vessels deployed included the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Cape Calvert and 33 Oak Bay, a coast guard auxiliary vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the dinghy contained two teenage girls and an adult woman. The women were showing signs of hypothermia and were airlifted to Victoria General Hospital.

A fourth person, whose gender was not specified, was spotted by a CH-149 Cormorant at around 9 p.m. and was also taken to hospital.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that the sea at the time of the incident was swelling with five-foot waves and windspeeds were at 23 mph.