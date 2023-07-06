WorkSafeBC urges employers to protect workers from risk of overheating

Photo: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC is reminding employers to protect their workers from overheating during the summer heat.

Temperatures are expected to surpass 35 C in parts of B.C. in the coming days and many parts of the province are under a heat warning.

WorkSafeBC says there have been 237 claims for heat stress in BC since 2018, with 115 being recorded during the heat dome of 2021.

Workers most at risk of heat stress include those working at farms, construction sites, restaurants, and factories.

“Heat stress can lead to a range of health issues, including painful muscle cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. In severe cases, it can be life-threatening,” said Suzana Prpic, senior manager of prevention field services at WorkSafeBC.

“It’s important to recognize that heat stress is preventable, and all employers can take proactive steps to protect their workers in both indoor and outdoor settings.”

To prevent heat-stress injuries, WorkSafeBC requires employers to conduct a heat stress assessment. Once done, employers must develop a heat stress exposure control plan. The plan should include training and safe-work procedures.

WorkSafeBC provides the following safety tips for employers and workers to stay safe in hot weather:

What employers can do:

Ensure that workers are engaged in discussions about heat-related hazards at the start of each day.

Establish cooling areas with shade and water.

Determine appropriate work-rest cycles; when a worker feels ill it may be too late.

Rotate work activities or use additional workers to reduce exposure.

Provide air conditioning or increased ventilation to remove hot air.

Monitor heat conditions and require workers not to work alone.

Ensure there is adequate first-aid coverage and emergency procedures are in place.

What workers can do: