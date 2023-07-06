Blackwater mine near Prince George receives fisheries approval

Photo: Artemis Gold photo. The Blackwater gold mine construction camp 150 km southwest of Prince George is shown in this aerial photo taken in March

Developers of a gold mine 150 kilometres southwest of Prince George have received federal Fisheries Act Authorization to proceed with the project to build the Blackwater mine.

The authorization outlines terms and conditions for the company, Artemis Gold, to avoid, mitigate and monitor the impacts of mining operations on fish and fish habitat.

The approval was a necessary step to begin in-stream construction works, including building water diversion structures and dams in the Davidson Creek valley, which runs through the basin of what will serve as the tailings storage facility of the open-pit mine.

“This represents yet another important milestone in the construction of Blackwater, which will be one of B.C.’s largest gold mines and a significant contributor to the local, provincial, and federal economies,” said Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO of Artemis Gold, in a prepared statement.

“Our senior management and construction teams are focused on completing Phase 1 construction on schedule to pour first gold in 2024.”

Construction of the Blackwater mine began late last winter.