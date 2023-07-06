Temporary roof collapse at fire-damaged Port Coquitlam complex leads to $42K fine

Photo: Glacier Media

An apartment complex in downtown Port Coquitlam was damaged by a massive fire in June 2022 and displaced roughly 80 residents.

Temporary repairs were put in place for the three-storey, 41-unit building at 2245 Wilson Ave., but heavy snowfall last December caused the scaffolding to collapse, further delaying re-construction efforts.

In a recent public report, the company that erected the engineered scaffolding as a temporary roof has since been handed a five-figure fine by B.C.'s work safety watchdog.

Phoenix Restorations Ltd. of Coquitlam received a penalty worth $42,026.03 following an inspection of the damage, according to WorkSafeBC.

The provincial organization issued a stop-work order, declaring the site too dangerous to continue repairs.

"The scaffold... collapsed after snow had accumulated on it," WorkSafeBC's report stated, adding Phoenix "had not followed the engineer's instructions."

This included potentially installing heaters to help melt the snow or implementing frequent snow removal operations.

"The firm failed to ensure the health and safety of all workers present at its worksite, a high-risk violation," WorkSafeBC said, who formally issued the fine on May 2.

Meanwhile, as of May 19, the displaced residents could be waiting up to 18 months to get back into their condo units.

Construction for the rebuild was set to be begin as early as June once the scaffolding was removed.

But the situation is creating a lot of anxiety for those who have put their lives on hold.

"You actually stop hoping in a way, [you think] 'OK, we'll see, we'll see,'" said Sharon Southey, who owns a two-bedroom unit in the Wilson Avenue complex, in an earlier interview with the Tri-City News.

"I would say it definitely adds a layer of stress to your life."

Southey said she is still dealing with her own insurance claims that will run out next June while she sorts out her life.

While she found an affordable condo to rent, the Port Moody clinical counsellor said the temporary situation, and not knowing the future, has been difficult.

"The long term is a lot harder after the initial fire; you're kind of in limbo waiting, trying to do things, trying to re-form your life but living in a rental isn't all that comfortable," said Southey. "You're not in charge of your space."