Man charged with 'indecent act' inside women's washroom at Burnaby park

Photo: Google Street View

A 48-year-old man has been charged with committing an indecent act inside a women’s washroom at a Burnaby park during the Canada Day long weekend.

Officers were called to Rene Memorial Park near Sperling Avenue and Elwell Street at about 2 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an indecent act that allegedly happened in a women’s washroom at the park, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release Wednesday.

Police conducted patrols in the area and arrested the suspect a few blocks away from the scene about 15 minutes after the initial call, according to the release.

“It is because of the quick thinking and assistance of the public that we were able to locate and arrest this individual,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release. “We want to remind the public that it’s important to report these types of incidents right away, as this gives us a much better chance of locating suspects and producing more positive outcomes for victims.”

Christopher Johnson, 48, has now been charged with one count of committing an indecent act in public.

He has been released on court-ordered conditions, including not going to public parks, swimming areas, daycare centres, playgrounds and schools grounds.

He is also banned from any community centre where persons under the age of 16 can reasonably be expected to be present.

Johnson's next court appearance in B.C. provincial court in Vancouver is scheduled for Thursday.