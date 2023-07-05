Surrey RCMP say one person injured in shooting, believed linked to drug trade

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person is being treated in hospital for a non-life-threatening injury after a shooting in Surrey, Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 80 Avenue and Fleetwood Park area just before 6 p.m. for reports of two groups of men shooting at each other.

Officers say the injured man took off from the scene in a vehicle that was later found in the Fraser Highway and 148 Street area.

Surrey RCMP say the investigation is still in the early stages, but they believe the two groups involved in the shooting knew each other and that this was a targeted incident.

The victim is well known to police, and is believed to be involved in the drug trade.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.