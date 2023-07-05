Victims of fatal 2021 B.C. library stabbing describe shattered lives at sentencing

Photo: The Canadian Press Flowers and notes are seen at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. Victims of a stabbing spree two years ago in North Vancouver told the court their lives were shattered by Yannick Bandaogo's fatal attack in and around a Lynn Valley library. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Victims of a stabbing spree and their relatives have told a sentencing hearing how their lives were shattered two years ago by the deadly attack in and around the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, B.C.

Yannick Bandaogo, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and several attempted murder charges earlier this year.

Several victims spoke before Justice Geoffrey R.J. Gaul of the B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday, including the mother of the lone victim killed in the attack.

The woman said her daughter was "fearless" and "gentle," and her death had destroyed the family.

"We're left merely to exist," the woman told the court.

The victim's father held his wife throughout the testimony, occasionally glaring at Bandaogo who was seated in the back of the courtroom.

Neither the young woman who died in the attack nor her relatives can be identified due to a publication ban on the victim's name.

Another victim, Emma Henderson, told the court she was a university student who was getting coffee "to reward" herself between school assignments when she was attacked outside the library.

Henderson described being pushed into a fence, thrown to the ground and stabbed in the face.

"I heard screams," she said. "Horrible, piercing screams of someone in agony. Later I realized they were my screams."

Henderson suffered severe injuries to her nose, face and mouth and remains in constant pain, she told the court.

She said she needs more surgery to fix her nose, which failed to heal properly and created constant breathing problems for her.

Henderson raised her voice and glared at Bandaogo during her testimony. She said she still does not understand why the attack took place.

"It's hard to look at pictures of myself before the attack because I don't look like that anymore," she said, adding that her parents were apprehensive about hugging her after the attack because they were afraid of aggravating her injuries.

Susanne Till lost her left eye in the attack and said she still struggles with daily activities as a single mother of three children.

Till said she was waiting for her daughter to finish dance class when the attack happened. She said she felt no pain despite suffering severe blood loss from her stab wounds.

"All I could remember was, was my daughter picked up?" Till said. "I needed to know she was picked up and not left alone at dance class."

She said police found her daughter, and the two rode in the ambulance to hospital together, with the child clutching her mother's blood-covered phone.

Bandaogo's sentencing is scheduled for two more days at New Westminster courthouse.