Road re-alignment complete for Site C valley flooding

Photo: BC Hydro. This is a power cap construction platform for the Farrell Creek bridge.

About 30 km of road in the area has been re-aligned in anticipation of Site C flooding this fall.

The Highway 29 Realignment Program has been completed to improve safety and travel times for those travelling along the corridor.

The program involved the realignment of six highway segments and five new bridges. The new alignment reduces curves along the road and improve sightlines. Additionally, wider vehicle travel lanes and paved shoulders improve safety for cyclists, pedestrians, and all roadway users.

The realignment was required to accommodate the Site C reservoir, which will widen the Peace River and impact sections of the old highway. Completion of the realignment is one of the key milestones leading up to filling the reservoir, which could commence as early as this fall.

BC Hydro funded the work as part of the Site C project, and it was delivered by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and partners.

Multiple contracts were awarded for the design and construction of the new bridge structures and the highway. Design engineers considered the potential effects of climate change during design development to ensure safety for roadway users and increase resiliency for future potential extreme weather events.

The program realigned approximately 30 kilometres of highway and constructed five bridge structures, including the longest bridge, Halfway River Bridge, which is more than one km in length. All six realignment segments are currently open to traffic, and the decommissioning of the old highway is underway, with completion expected in 2023.