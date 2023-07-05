Wildfire starts expected to pick up as B.C. passes grim milestone

Photo: BC Gov A news conference Wednesday showing lightning in the forecast for this week.

UPDATE: 2:03 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service officials say more than one million hectares have been burned across the province this wildfire season — the third most in the province’s recorded history.

Cliff Chapman, BCWS director of wildfire operations, announced the grim milestone during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, adding the agency is expecting increased fire starts in the days ahead with widespread lightning in the forecast.

“Crossing over the million hectare threshold this early in the season is quite significant. It now ranks as the third most hectares burned in any fire season in B.C. since we started to track,” he said.

“Obviously we're in July — we’re in early July. So we have the potential for our hot and dry months, July, August and into September, to see even more fire on the landscape of potentially more new starts with lightning and warm weather coming in.”

Matt MacDonald, BCWS lead forecaster, said wildfire fuels are “crucially dry” and ready to burn thanks to a warm, dry spring.

“We've seen those drought conditions that we've been speaking to you since the beginning of the season really persist, and in fact deepen as we get into the core of our fire season here,” he said.

MacDonald said BCWS is expecting a significant number of lightning strikes primarily across the southern two-thirds of the province and Vancouver Island over the coming days, which could result in an increased number of fire starts.

“We've got the heat, we've got the dryness, and we're going to be throwing out that lightning across most regions of the province. So likely to see a large number of starts here in the week to come,” he said.

For the next couple of months, MacDonald said warm temperatures and drier than normal conditions are likely to persist into the second half of July and into August.

“We're not expecting us to get any significant rainfall to really alleviate those deep drought conditions. Even if we see five to 10 millimeters over the coming weeks, it’s not going to be enough to to alleviate the stress we have in our forests,” MacDonald said.

He urged the public to be vigilant and report wildfires as soon as they are spotted, which will enable BCWS to respond as quickly as possible to extinguish the fires.

Chapman said there were 45 new fire starts over the Canada Day long weekend, the majority of them caused by lightning.

He said thanks to members of the public who quickly reported those wildfires, 35 of the blazes are now either being held or out entirely — a “fairly good success” given the conditions.

“Even if you think that fire has already been called in, we encourage you to please dial that number and give us a heads up. We will we will let you know if we think it's an existing fire and we will send resources if it's not,” Chapman said.

Chapman thanked crews doing difficult work in the northeast of the province, which has seen the majority of wildfire activity so far this year.

He noted there are 60 firefighters from the United States and 100 from Mexico that are due to arrive in the Prince George Fire Centre in the coming days to assist.

“I just want to thank everybody, and recognize that there's been a lot of anxiety in particular in the north. And what we're going to see in the next few weeks is we're going to see more potential fire on the landscape spread from the north to the south with new starts with anticipated lightning each day,” Chapman said.

“I encourage everybody to be extremely cautious as we go through the rest of this week, and really for the rest of the summer.”

Residents are encouraged to FireSmart their properties, have an emergency plan and grab-and-go kit ready, and to stay vigilant when spending time outdoors.

The BC Wildfire Service said residents should also remain aware of active fire prohibitions in their regions, with new bans scheduled to be put in place starting Friday.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, estimated to be over 571,000 hectares in size.

ORIGINAL: 11:58 a.m.

The B.C. government is holding a press conference on Wednesday at noon to provide an update on the wildfire situation in B.C.

The conference is expected to include Cliff Chapman, director of wildfire operations for BC Wildfire Service, and Matt MacDonald, lead forecaster for the agency.

Pader Brach, executive director of provincial and regional operations for the ministry of emergency management and climate change will also be on hand.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.