Alberta RCMP looking for homicide suspect in BC

Photo: RCMP

Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit seeks public assistance in locating a man wanted on several charges in relation to a homicide.

Bith Gattang Chuol is wanted on outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, Kidnapping, Break and Enter, and Extortion in connection with the death of Vanessa Silva in Edmonton in September 2021.

Chuol is described as having a dark complexion, six feet four inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have reason to believe Bith Chuol may still be (in B.C.), says Staff Sgt Kris Clark, of the BC RCMP.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately.

Chuol is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If you locate him, contact local police immediately.

If you have information as to his whereabouts, please call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477 (TIPS).