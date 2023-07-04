Man arrested after fires set along Nanaimo Parkway

Photo: DRIVEBC.CA Highway 19 at Northfield Road in Nanaimo, looking east, on Tuesday afternoon.

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a string of fires deliberately set along the Nanaimo Parkway, resulting in the partial closure of the busy roadway.

The southbound lanes from Mostar Road to Third Street were closed Tuesday afternoon and traffic was rerouted to allow fire crews to lay water lines and douse the fires.

The fires, which did not result in any injuries or structure damage, were first reported Tuesday just before noon near the parkway’s intersection with Northfield Road.

RCMP officers and fire crews responded to multiple reports from witnesses that an unknown man had been seen setting fires along the walking trail that runs parallel to the Nanaimo Parkway.

Police said while crews were dealing with the fires, several officers went looking for the suspect. Just before 12:30 p.m., a man was located and taken into custody.

“Investigators are extremely thankful for the information provided by witnesses that ultimately led to the timely arrest of a suspect,” said Const. (Ret.) Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP, adding police would like to speak to witnesses to find out exactly what they saw.

O’Brien said extremely dry and windy conditions meant not all of the fires were immediately contained, leading to the closure of a portion of the southbound lanes.

Anyone who saw the fires that were set or has dashcam video from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP.