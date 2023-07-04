Man in wheelchair assaulted, robbed on Canada Day in Vancouver

Photo: . A man in a wheelchair was assaulted with a tire iron and robbed in Vancouver, allegedly by 26-year-old Tristan Zamine Schultz, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). The suspect has an extensive criminal history with the majority of offences relevant to theft or robbery.

A man in a wheelchair was assaulted and robbed over the Canada Day long weekend, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

On July 1 around 7:30 p.m. the victim was struck in the head with a tire iron and had his backpack stolen near East Cordova Street and Princess Avenue, says the VPD in a tweet.

The suspect, 26-year-old Tristan Zamine Schultz, was arrested after the man contacted police.

"The backpack was never returned, but some of the contents were," Const. Tania Visintin tells V.I.A. "The victim had no visible injuries and declined help from paramedics, but I’m sure this was a traumatic incident for him."

Schultz is not known to the victim and is charged with robbery.

The suspect has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2011, with the majority of offences relevant to theft or robbery.