UTV passenger, cyclist killed in separate crashes

Photo: Hanna Petersen. A close-up image of a Prince George RCMP vehicle.

A passenger in a utility terrain vehicle and a cyclist were killed in separate crashes in the Quesnel area over the long weekend.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the UTV crash on Monday the Blue Lake area off Moffatt Lake Road that claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman. The UTV's driver suffered minor injuries RCMP said.

On Saturday evening, a 52-year-old man was found dead in a ditch on Dragon Hill along Highway 97. Police said it appears the man struck a light pole while riding a bike down Dragon Hill.

The man was not wearing a helmet and the bicycle did not appear to have functioning brakes, RCMP said.