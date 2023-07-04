Port strike adds uncertainty for Metro Vancouver restaurateurs

Photo: Chung Chow. Hapa Izakaya owner Justin Ault said there may be some disruption in supply for soy sauce or other goods if the port strike extends many weeks

Restaurant owners are watching the strike at the Port of Vancouver and fearing that some products may temporarily be unavailable and that some suppliers may cite the strike as a rationale for hiking prices.



About 7,400 International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada workers on the weekend launched strike action, disrupting Canada's largest port and terminals across the province.



This prompted Restaurants Canada to put out a statement this morning saying that it "is genuinely concerned about the lasting effects" of the job action.



"This strike will cause severe damage to Canada’s already struggling restaurant industry," Restaurants Canada said. "The cost of products used in our restaurants is already at historic highs. This strike will cause costs to rise even further. For the sake of our industry’s survival, Restaurants Canada is calling on both parties to settle this dispute immediately and for the federal government to do everything in its power to protect Canada’s economy."



Restaurant owners and industry insiders, however, told BIV that most of the food served in restaurants is trucked in from other parts of Canada or the U.S., and that they do not expect much disruption for those products.



"If the strike ends tomorrow, I don't think it will affect anything," Hapa Izakaya owner Justin Ault told BIV. "If the strike lasts for a couple of weeks or a few weeks, we'll start seeing it when what stock is in Vancouver gets sold out."



Products that come in by container include things such as soy sauce, seaweed and rice vinegar, he said. Most products he uses are local. Sapporo Breweries, for example, has a brewery in the Okanagan.



"Any of our fish that comes from Japan is generally getting flown in," he said.



Joseph Richard Group principal Ryan Moreno is similarly wary.



"We try to source, obviously, as local as possible," he said. "There is nothing detrimental yet that we've found."



Moreno said his company is building out some new restaurants and kitchens and that he might fear delays for appliances or ventilation-system parts if the strike stretches into several weeks.



British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO Ian Tostenson said some European liquors might come in by container but most alcohol would be trucked in from parts of North America.

