25-year-old Coquitlam man identified as victim in Sunday shooting

Photo: Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit. Karnvir Singh Garcha of Coquitlam is the victim of the July 2 shooting in Burquitlam.

A shooting Sunday, July 2 has shocked the neighbourhood of Burquitlam and sparked a massive investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene of the shooting in the 500-block of Foster Avenue.

Officers, along with members of the British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS), attempted life-saving measure, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

IHIT is now identifying the victim as 25-year old Karnvir Singh Garcha of Coquitlam, in hopes of advancing its investigation.

Investigators have learned that Garcha was dropped off at the scene minutes before the homicide.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Mr. Garcha in the days leading up to the shooting, including the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off,” stated Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in a press release.

“IHIT is working with its partners to canvass the area for witnesses and to collect CCTV. Any witnesses or anyone with residential, commercial or dash-camera video, who has yet to speak with police, is asked to contact IHIT immediately.”

IHIT is asking anyone who was driving in the 500-block of Foster Avenue, between North Road and Blue Mountain Street, from 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. with dash-cam video, or anyone with information who has yet to speak with police, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

The shooting caused worry to people living in the area.

On Monday, July 3, the Tri-City News talked to one resident of the tower that was part of the investigation.

Rob Pelwecki, who lives in one of the buildings next to the area behind police tape, said he heard the cracking sound of gunshots, and texted a friend about it at 9:23 p.m.

"I heard as many as 10 shots. My neighbour heard nine," Pelwecki said.

Although the area of tall towers and six-story apartments is new, he says the neighbourhood can have an "edgy" vibe and he hopes police provide more information to clarify the situation.

"It was a pretty scary scene for sure," said Pelwecki, who said the fired shots created a "very vivid sound."