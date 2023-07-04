Donnie Creek Wildfire bigger than Prince Edward Island

Photo: Todd Buck Wildfire burning along side a road, north of Fort St John.

British Columbia's Donnie Creek wildfire - now around 571,512 hectares and growing - is now bigger than the province of P.E.I. according to BC Wildfire Services.

There are currently 163 firefighters, 23 operational field staff and support personnel assigned to this fire, as well as 13 helicopters responding to this fire.

Spanning an area of 5,745 square kilometres and with a perimeter of approximately 800 km, this is the biggest wildfire that has ever been recorded in BC.

An Incident Management Team (IMT) has been put into place, and there are 12 Structure Protection personnel and 21 pieces of heavy equipment responding to the wildfire as well. This fire is located 136 km southeast of Fort Nelson and 158 km north of Fort St John.

According to BC Wildfire Services, this fire is suspected to have been started by lightning strike on May 12 and poses a potential threat to public safety and so its status remains a wildfire of note.