Highway 1 closures and delays to continue east of Golden

Photo: Drive BC

Drive BC is warning motorists to expect 30-minute delays and overnight closures on Highway 1 east of Golden for the next month.

Construction work is continuing between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Yoho Bridge for 4.9 kilometres, until noon Aug. 4.

Half-hour delays will occur Monday to Thursday, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. and Friday 8 p.m. to Saturday 7 a.m., mountain time.

There will be overnight closures 10 p.m.-7 a.m. Sunday to Thursday.

Drive BC says alternate routes are available via Highway 95 and Highway 93S, adding 1.5 hours of travel time.