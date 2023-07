Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Sessel Mountain fire is burning in steep terrain 42 kilometres northwest of Pemberton.

A 10-hectare wildfire is burning out of control in steep terrain 42 kilometres northwest of Pemberton.

The Sessel Mountain fire was discovered on Saturday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is believed to have been sparked by lightning.

Due to steep terrain, the fire is being monitored from the air and assessed for potential response.