'I heard as many as 10 shots," resident recalls in Sunday's shooting in Coquitlam

Photo: Diane Strandberg/Tri-City News The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over Sunday's Coquitlam shooting in partnership with the Coquitlam RCMP.

A condo in the fast-growing neighbourhood of Burquitlam was partially behind police tape Monday (July 3) as police continue their investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night.

An access gate into two towers that share a parking garage at 525 Foster Ave., Coquitlam, was blocked and police cars blocked off part of a back lane behind the soaring towers.

However, the identity of the victim has not been made public in what has been called an "isolated incident."

In a press release, Coquitlam RCMP say front line officers responded to the area of Foster Avenue and North Road at 9:20 p.m. on July 2.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and "immediately began life-saving measures."

However, the man succumbed to injuries at the scene.

"The investigation is in the evidence gathering phased," stated Coquitlam RCMP, noting that the incident is believed to be an "isolated incident."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case, working in partnership with the Coquitlam RCMP.

By Sunday morning, the only evidence of the shooting were several police cars and officers working in the area.

However, a resident who attended the scene after he heard shots said last night the area was full of police and firefighters, who arrived just a few minutes after the sound of gunfire.

Rob Pelwecki, who lives in one of the buildings next to the area behind police tape, said he heard the cracking sound of gunshots, and texted a friend about it at 9:23 p.m.

"I heard as many as 10 shots, my neighbour heard nine," Pelwecki said.

Although the area of tall towers and six-story apartments is new, he says the neighbourhood can have an "edgy" vibe and he hopes police provide more information to clarify the situation.

"It was a pretty scary scene for sure," said Pelwecki, who said the fired shots created a "very vivid sound."

"I knew it was trouble," said Pelwecki, who would normally be taking his dog out for a walk at that time.

Instead, he waited for emergency responders to arrive before going down to try to get more information.

He said he didn't stand around "gawking" but wanted to assure himself that the situation was being taken care of.

Monday morning the neighbourhood was calm, except for a few people walking down the back lane to check out the situation.

Police are now asking for witnesses — and video footage, including dash cam, surveillance or cellphone video — to contact investigators.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].