Cyclist, 71, injured after being struck by vehicle on Highway 3 near Midway

Photo: Rob Gibson

A 71-year-old cyclist was struck and injured Sunday on Highway 3 between Greenwood and Midway.

Midway RCMP say they received a report of a cyclist-involved collision on Highway 3 just after noon. The report indicated that a pickup truck struck a man on a bicycle, sending him into the ditch.

"The driver remained on scene and police interviewed a number of witnesses. The investigation to date suggests that the truck may have been driving erratically prior to the collision but alcohol is not believed to be a factor," said RCMP Sgt. Kris Clark.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The incident resulted in Highway 3 being closed while emergency crews worked.